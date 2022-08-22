Last person believed to have met Zalina is her friend: Police

SHAH ALAM: A friend of former newscaster Zalina Shaharah Azman was believed to be the last person to meet her before she was reported missing at the end of last year, says Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim.

He said this was discovered following a statement taken from an individual on Aug 16.

“Based on the information taken, the individual, aged in the 30s, met with Zalina in July 2021, and claimed that at the time of the meeting, Zalina was healthy and normal.

“That last person was only a friend of Zalina’s, and not a family member or construction worker,“ he said in a statement today.

According to him, investigations found that the individual had nothing to do with Zalina Shaharah's disappearance, and there were no recent developments involving the latter.

The police reportedly received a complaint about the disappearance of Zalina Shaharah, 58, from her son, Mikhael Norman, 33, on Nov 29 last year, after the latter had tried to contact her since Nov 24, but to no avail.

The police believe that Zalina Shaharah is still in the country, as there has been no outbound movement involving the woman that the authorities have detected so far.-Bernama