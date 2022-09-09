Last PPS in Baling closed at 10am today after all flood evacuees returned home

BALING: The relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Terbuka Kampung Padang Empang here, which was opened to accommodate victims affected by the floods in Baling, was the last to close at 10 am today after all the evacuees returned home.

Baling District Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Lt (PA) Mohd Faizol Ab Aziz said the PPS was opened to accommodate 94 victims from 30 families who evacuated due to the floods last Tuesday.

“The closure of the PPS was announced by Baling District Officer, who is also the District Disaster Management Committee chairman at 10 am today.

“The Bailey Bridge, which is damaged due to the floods, is still closed to all vehicles, as well as pedestrians,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

On Tuesday (Sept 6), about 130 people from 37 families in Mukim Baling dan Mukim Kupang were evacuated due to flash floods.

They were accommodated at the PPS at Dewan Dewan Terbuka Kampung Padang Empang and Dewan Masjid Al Huda Kampung Hangus.

It was the third time that flash floods hit areas along Sungai Kupang, after the floods that claimed three lives, including that of a pregnant woman, on July 4.

The second time was on July 28.-Bernama