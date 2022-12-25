Last victim of Batang Kali landslide identified

KUALA LUMPUR: The last dead victim of the landslide tragedy at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya, Batang Kali, has been identified.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), in a statement today, said the victim was identified as an 11-year-old boy Eng Shao Qi.

It said that the post-mortem had been carried out, and the body was handed over to the kin by the Sungai Buloh Hospital Forensics Department.

“Four methods were used to identify the victim, namely DNA, fingerprint, dental records and identification by next of kin through personal belongings or unique bodily marks,” the statement read.

The remains of the last victim were found in a sleeping bag about four metres from the camping site in Sector A at 4.53 pm yesterday, putting an end to the search and rescue operation for the victims of the deadly landslide.

The incident, which occurred at 2.42 am on Dec 16, claimed 31 lives, with 61 people rescued out of a total of 92 victims involved.-Bernama