Late badminton legend Boon Bee cremated

IPOH: Legendary badminton doubles player Datuk Ng Boon Bee, who died on Wednesday, was cremated at the Nirvana Memorial Park here, today. He was 84.

The Ipoh-born shuttler, who suffered an aneurysm, died at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HPRB) here at 4 pm.

The remains of Boon Bee, were interred around 11 am today in the presence of family members and close friends who came to pay their last respects.

Boon Bee, is survived by his wife Datin Tong Yee Cheng, 85, and a daughter, Gillian, 51, while his son, Thomas, 54, died last year.

His talent reportedly began to shine after emerging as the champion of the singles and doubles events at a boys’ school in Ipoh in 1955 before winning the Perak Junior Mixed Doubles and Men’s Doubles in 1956 and thereafter making his first appearance on the international stage in the 1957 Malaysia Open.

Boon Bee and his partner, Datuk Tan Yee Khan emerged champions when they first represented the country in the All England tournament, in 1965.

Among his other stellar gold medal achievements were the 1970 Edinburgh Commonwealth Games men’s doubles, 1962 Jakarta Asian Games men’s doubles, 1966 Bangkok Asian Games men’s doubles, 1970 Bangkok Asian Games men’s and mix doubles and the 1967 Jakarta Thomas Cup.

Boon Bee, who later paired up with the late Datuk Punch Gunalan, managed to give the Malaysian contingent a silver medal at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games after narrowly losing 4-15,15-2,11-15 at the hands of Indonesian doubles ace pair Ade Chandra and Christian Hadinata before retiring in 1971.

The right-handed player who later became a tennis and badminton coach in Ipoh was selected as the recipient of the 1968 National Sportsman’s of the Year Award and was conferred Dato’ Paduka Tunku Ja’afar (DPTJ) award by the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, which carries the “Datuk” title, in 2008.-Bernama