KUALA LUMPUR: The late national cyclist Ishak Alwi was a jovial person who liked to crack jokes with his family members and relatives.

Ishak who died on Saturday will be missed by all.

His brother Rosman Alwi, also a former national cyclist, said apart from cracking jokes, Ishak was also “loud” and one who would voice out his opinion on issues close to him.

“Until now, we including his nephews and nieces can still remember his jokes,” said Rosman when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Ishak, 55, a diabetic, died at the Ampang Hospital late Saturday after contracting Covid-19.

He leaves behind wife, Zariah Ismail, in her late forties and five children - two boys and three girls aged 13 to 26 years.

According to Rosman, Ishak was rushed to the hospital after becoming weak on Friday.

“I made a video call to his son to inform the status of his father and told him not to panic. The ambulance then arrived and he was brought to the hospital. But his condition worsened and he later passed away. The doctor treating him said he was Covid-19 positive.

Rosman said Ishak went into business after retiring but cycling was still close to his heart and would once in a while drop by the Cheras Velodrome to support local cyclists.

Rosman also said that Ishaks remains were laid to rest at about 2 pm yesterday at the AU4 Lembah Keramat Muslim Cemetery.

Ishak was well known in the sprints and the one kilometre time trial. He had represented the country at the World Youth Championship in Paris in 1984.-Bernama