Lawn bowls: Two easy for Siti Zalina on day one

BIRMINGHAM: Experienced national player Siti Zalina Ahmad(pix) had no problems notching two easy women’s singles wins on the opening day of the lawns bowls competition of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Victoria Park, Leamington Spa here today.

She began the day in style when she defeated Olivia Eunice Buckingham of Niue 21-7.

Siti Zalina, however, was given a slightly tougher time in her next outing by England’s Amy Pharaoh but the 43-year-old Malaysian laid down a marker with a 21-11 win.

The Malaysian ace will meet Singapore’s Shermeen Lim to complete her fixtures in the round-robin format as she looks to seal a spot in the quarter-finals.

“Alhamdulillah, today I won both my games so that when I win the third game tomorrow I will confirm my quarter-final spot,” she said.

For the record, Siti Zalina won the women’s singles gold medal in the 2006 edition in Melbourne, Australia. She had also competed in two other editions - Manchester in 2002 and New Delhi in 2010.

Siti Zalina will also be competing in the pairs event here with Emma Firyana Saroji as they seek to defend the gold they won in the 2018 edition in Gold Coast, Australia.-Bernama