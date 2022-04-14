Lawrence Wong chosen as leader of PAP’s 4G team, paving way to be Singapore’s next PM

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong(pix) today announced that the republic’s ministers have chosen the current Finance Minister Lawrence Wong as the new leader of the fourth generation (4G) team.

This paves the way for Wong, 49, to be Singapore’s next prime minister.

Lee who is secretary-general of the People’s Action Party (PAP) in his official Facebook page said Wong received overwhelming support among the ministers in a consultation process facilitated by PAP chairman Khaw Boon Wan.

The prime minister said Khaw, had briefed the ministers this afternoon and they affirmed this as their collective decision.

“The choice was then presented to and endorsed by Government MPs at a party caucus.

“This decision is a crucial one for Singapore. It will ensure the continuity and stability of leadership that are the hallmarks of our system,” wrote Lee.

Lee further added “the right to lead is not inherited.”

“It has to be earned afresh by each generation of leaders. Singapore will always need a strong team in charge, with a leader who can bring others together and draw out the best of each team member.

“I have every confidence that Lawrence and his team will continue to give their best for Singapore and Singaporeans,” he wrote at length.

Separately in his full statement, Lee said that : “With this decision, the Prime Minister will make adjustments to Cabinet appointments. These will be announced in due course.”-Bernama