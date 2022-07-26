Lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik is now lead counsel in Najib’s SRC case (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik has been appointed the lead counsel to represent former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak(pix) in the latter’s criminal appeal involving misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds at the Federal Court.

The matter was informed by the legal firm, Messrs. Zaid Ibrahim Suflan TH Liew & Partners (ZIST), through a letter addressed to the Deputy Registrar of the Federal Court today, which was obtained by the media.

The letter, signed by ZIST senior partner Liew Teck Huat, also confirmed that the former prime minister had appointed the firm as his solicitor and Hisyam, from Messrs Hisyam Teh, as his lead counsel.

Liew also stated that he and lawyer Rueben Mathiaravanam were appointed as co-counsel in the SRC case.

It was reported earlier today that Najib Tun Razak had discharged with immediate effect Messrs Shafee & Co from representing him in his final appeal against his conviction and sentence for the misappropriation of SRC International funds.

The matter was contained in a letter, signed by Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and sent by the law firm to the Federal Court deputy registrar.

The letter stated that the legal firm had received a copy of a letter from Najib informing them that they had been discharged from representing the former premier at 5 pm yesterday and that he had appointed Messr Zaid Ibrahim Suffian TH Liew & Partners (ZIST) as his new legal representative.

Messrs Shafee & Co had represented Najib in the SRC cases since the Pekan MP was charged on July 4, 2018.

Meanwhile, in line with the change of solicitors, Liew also applied to the court for mention or case management date to be set on or before July 29 as the firm had received instructions from Najib to withdraw the appeal filed against the High Court’s decision which rejected an application for UK Queen’s Counsel Jonathan James Laidlaw to represent him.

Meanwhile, Najib in a statement said the change of lawyers came after Laidlow was not admitted to appear for him as the Queen Counsel in his final appeal at the Federal Court and after he had consulted lawyers in Singapore and Indian Senior Advocates on the matter.

He said it is unfair for the media to conclude or report that Shafee & Co has been “evicted” or “ditched”.

“The previous solicitor in the SRC appeal, Shafee & Co and the former counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah will continue as the solicitor and counsel in all other cases involving me that are currently before the Malaysian courts,” said Najib.

He also expressed his support and appreciation to his entire legal team for their continuing commitment and effort in ensuring that he was given a fair trial.

Najib said he was confident that the new team would bring different perspectives to his defence.-Bernama