Lawyer Muhammad Shafee's trial postponed to Oct 26

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah(pix), who was charged with money laundering and making false statements to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), has been postponed to Oct 26 as the lead counsel Harvinderjit Singh had a funeral to attend.

At today’s proceedings, Muhammad Shafee’s lawyer Sarah Abishegam told the High Court that Harvinderjit had to attend the funeral of his master (mentor) before he was called to the Bar.

“Both parties agreed to replace today’s hearing to Oct 26 and 27. The prosecution had also applied for the trial dates in November to be vacated as Muhammad Shafee is tied up with other cases,” she said.

She also proposed the next trial dates to be set on Dec 8 and 10, saying that four days would be sufficient as there were only three witnesses left to be called.

As the deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz did not object, Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin allowed the trial dates in November to be vacated, postponed today’s trial and set the next hearing dates on Oct 26 and 27 as well as Dec 8 and 10.

On Sept 13, 2018, Muhammad Shafee pleaded not guilty to two charges of receiving RM9.5 million which were proceeds from unlawful activities through two cheques issued by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak which were deposited into his CIMB Bank Berhad account.

He was also charged with two counts of engaging in transactions resulting from illegal activities, namely submitting incorrect tax returns, which is in violation of paragraph 113 (1) (a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2013, and Dec 31, 2014.-Bernama