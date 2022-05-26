Lawyers appointed by TMJ visit Bella at welfare home

SEREMBAN: Lawyers appointed by Tunku Mahkota Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim(pix) to hold a watching brief in the case involving a teenage girl with Down syndrome known as Bella visited the girl at a welfare home here today.

The lawyers are Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu, Datuk Khairul Anwar Rahmat and Datuk Ikbal Salam.

According to Baljit since they were appointed to hold a watching brief in the trial, this was the first time they had made a visit to see Bella’s condition at the care centre.

He said Bella was in good condition, and healthy and her injuries seemed to be healing, adding that she had been given good attention.

“We also hope that this matter can be resolved immediately in accordance with the law. However, this is depending on the court schedule to expedite such matters,“ he told reporters.

On April 20, the Sessions Court allowed the application of lawyers appointed by TMJ to hold a watching brief in the trial of Rumah Bonda founder, Siti Bainun Ahd Razali, who is charged with neglecting and abusing Bella.

Bella’s case went viral on social media last year when a woman claimed that the teenager was scalded by hot water and was tied while under the care of Rumah Bonda, a welfare home, following which, Siti Bainun, 30, was charged with neglecting and abusing the 13-year-old girl, causing the victim to suffer physical and emotional injuries.

The trial will resume on May 30.-Bernama