Lazada Malaysia to grow beauty, fashion businesses on platform

KUALA LUMPUR: Lazada Malaysia will continue to support micro, small and medium enterprises, especially those in the beauty and fashion segments to grow their business on its e-commerce platform, said chief operating officer Darren Rajaratnam.

He said Lazada would continue to focus on these two categories and develop campaigns to attract new fashion and beauty suppliers to the platform and give them visibility.

“These segments have high growth potential. Based on our previous 11.11 sales, 50% of the volume is from fashion and beauty,” he said on the sidelines of Lazada’s 12.12 All-Out Year-End Sale campaign launch here on Dec 8.

Darren said Lazada has also outlined programmes to help existing vendors to push their sales further.

With the approaching holiday season, Lazada’s 12.12 All-Out Year-End Sale from Dec 12-14 will have irresistible offers, rewards and deals from participating brands and sellers.

The campaign will starting with the “12.12 All-Out Balloon Voucher Drop” popping in several locations nationwide between Dec 8-11.

“Bargain hunters can look forward to stretching their ringgit with thousands of All-Out deals throughout the three-day sale and tons of LazFlash items with discounts of up to 90%.

“There will also be Crazy Deals of 12 sen and RM12.12 deals up for grabs,” Darren said.

Lazada has also introduced LazPayLater for eligible users to offer flexible payment terms with zero interest and an instalment plan of up to 12 months.

Eligible users will need to sign up for LazPayLater and receive approval before being able to make a purchase using this method.

“This 12.12, we look forward to bringing an avenue to go all-out to shop for a wide assortment of holiday necessities from party outfits to makeup products, gifts and more from well-known brands and homegrown businesses at amazing prices on Lazada.

“Coupled with our engaging Shoppertainment content, fun offline-to-online shopping activities, and seamless online shopping experience, consumers can enjoy more shared moments with beloved family and friends this year-end,” he said.

For more information on the Lazada 12.12 All-Out Year-End Sale, download the Lazada mobile app and follow Lazada Malaysia on Facebook @LazadaMalaysia, Instagram @lazada_my, Twitter @LazadaMY and YouTube. - Bernama