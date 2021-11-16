LBS Bina launches affordable houses project Kita Mesra

PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina Group Bhd today unveiled Kita Mesra, an affordable landed property project in Dengkil comprising a total of 646 townhouses, as well as single- and double-storey terrace houses, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM309 million.

LBS executive chairman Tan Sri Lim Hock San (pix) said Kita Mesra is another neighbourly residence following the footsteps of Kita @ Cybersouth township to fulfil the dream of homeownership of Malaysians with affordable pricing for new family starters.

“We believe that even with the ongoing pandemic, the demand for landed properties will continue to surge and this project can benefit buyers with its reasonable price range as well as value for investment in the long term,“ he said in a statement.

Kita Mesra, designed with an open space concept with ample space on the exterior, is surrounded by green lungs and parks. The project developed on Malay reserved land is ideal for outdoor and recreational activities.

“Safety is also an integral focus for Kita Mesra where it is gated and guarded, with CCTV, access card via guardhouse and perimeter patrol for total security of residents.

“Kita Mesra is built with first-time home buyers and growing families in mind. Located near Putrajaya and Cyberjaya that provides easy access to major highways as well as amenities, which are pivotal features of a self-sustaining residence.”

Its primary vision is to foster family-bonding and community living, thus Kita Mesra is equipped with various facilities such as community hall, open courtyard area, jogging and cycling tracks, multi-purpose courts, reflexology garden, barbeque pods, among others.

Kita Mesra is one of the participating projects for the LBS Vacci-Nation Bonanza campaign which has been extended until the end of the year. LBS will be giving out a total of RM671,120 cash incentives and extra cash incentives of up to RM334,500 for those who have completed vaccination and those waiting to be vaccinated.