LBS Bina unveils Kita Sejati in Cybersouth

PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina Group Bhd has announced its third high-rise project, Kita Sejati in Kita @ Cybersouth township, which comprises 1,054 units of 24-storey serviced apartments on 6.8 acres of land with a gross development value of RM384 million.

Kita Sejati is made up of two variations: Type A (602 sqft), priced from RM270,000 and Type B (850 sqft) from RM389,900.

It is a gated and guarded development equipped with facilities including a multipurpose court, takraw court, barbeque pits, swimming pool, gymnasium, and futsal court.

The development is near Putrajaya and Cyberjaya. It is surrounded by established educational hubs such as Xiamen University, UiTM Dengkil and Heriot-Watt University and has access to several major highways including Putrajaya-Cyberjaya Expressway, Maju Expressway, South Klang Valley Expressway, North-South Expressway and Damansara-Puchong Highway.

LBS executive chairman Tan Sri Lim Hock San said the three main pillars that LBS adheres to are accessibility, connection, and community life.

“LBS has developed a solid basis for creating houses that offer a pleasant atmosphere for families,” he said.

Kita Sejati home purchasers get a booking fee of RM200, legal fees exemption, loyalty reward, flexi-payment scheme, zero exit fees, and furniture package.