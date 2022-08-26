LBS Fabulous Extra 2022-23 Campaign returns with extra excitement, prizes

PETALING JAYA: After a resounding success with LBS Fabulous 20-21, LBS Bina Group Berhad (“LBS”) makes a grand return with the LBS Fabulous Extra 2022- 23 campaign.

Lucky draw prizes worth RM1.5 million up for grabs.

There will be extra cars, motorcycles, home appliances, entertainment systems and so much more, to be given away to lucky purchasers.

Among the prizes are 22 units of Perodua Axias, 41 units of SM Sports 110R motorcycles, 33 units of Sony 5.1 Cinema Home Soundbars, 51 units of Decathlon Rockrider ST30 mountain bikes, Panasonic 40” Televisions and a plethora of home electrical appliances readily available for purchasers.

LBS Bina Group Berhad Executive Chairman Tan Sri Lim Hock San said it was rewarding for the company to witness the joy of all homebuyers when they handed them their prizes.

“There is more of everything and that means greater opportunities for every homebuyer,” he said.

Homebuyers who purchase LBS’ participating properties with the price point of RM300,001 and above, from July 1, 2022 till December 31, 2023 will automatically be eligible for the lucky draw.

The LBS Fabulous Extra 2022-23 will be a two-phased campaign, set to be extensively amplified with a 360-degree campaign across multiple LBS social media platforms, namely Facebook and Instagram, from July 1 till September 16 this year, whilst the second-phase will be a carnival-styled on-ground event held in conjunction with Merdeka and Malaysia Day from August to September.

LBS Fabulous Extra 2022-23 is a year-long campaign with a host of events awaiting homebuyers, details as follows:

● August 26 (Friday) – Official Launch at KITA @ Cybersouth Sales Gallery

● August 27 & 28 (Saturday & Sunday) – Merdeka Carnival at KITA @

Cybersouth Sales Gallery

● September 3 & 4 (Saturday & Sunday) – Merdeka Carnival at LBS Alam

Perdana

● September 10 & 11 (Saturday & Sunday) – Mini Activity at RBBJ

● September 24 & 25 (Saturday & Sunday) – Mini Activity at Prestige Residence

LBS homebuyers will also enjoy extra incentives, namely a low booking fees of RM200, exemption of legal fees, loyalty reward, flexi payment scheme, zero exit fees, and furniture package.

Visit www.lbs.com.my or call 1700 81 8998 for inquiries on our latest products and campaigns.

You can also visit our sales galleries or https://virtualfair.lbs.com.my/.