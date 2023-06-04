$!LBS Offers ‘Rezeki Ekstra Dikongsi Kembali’ Campaign

PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina Group Berhad (“LBS” or the “Group”), the leading township developer, is all set to go the extra mile for this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration with the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Rezeki Ekstra Dikongsi Kembali’. This campaign offers homebuyers a chance to win a ‘Duit Raya’ worth more than RM438,800 and enjoy six bonus offerings upon purchasing their dream home with LBS.

Tan Sri Lim Hock San, the Executive Chairman of LBS, expressed his enthusiasm about this campaign, saying, “In the spirit of Syawal, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our ‘Rezeki Ekstra Dikongsi Kembali’ campaign. We believe that this campaign will not only help our customers achieve their dream of owning a home but also make their Hari Raya celebration more joyful with exciting bonuses and offers’’.

The six enticing bonus offerings under this campaign include free legal fees, loyalty reward, flexi payment scheme, low booking fees, zero exit fees, and a furniture package. These bonuses are aimed at providing customers with an excellent buying experience and ensuring that they receive more than what they expect.

Rezeki Ekstra Dikongsi Kembali is an extension to our longest running campaign, LBS Fabulous Extraaa, where winners stand a chance to win 22 units of Perodua Axias, 41 units of SM Sports 110R motorcycles, 33 units of Sony 5.1 Cinema Home Soundbars, 46 units of Decathlon Rockrider ST30 mountain bikes, Panasonic 40” televisions and a variety of home electrical appliances, cumulatively worth a whooping RM1.5 million in value!

In addition to these great wins, LBS Bina Group is also introducing three compelling online contests, featuring a special collaboration with renowned OGAWA Malaysia as a part of this campaign. Indulge in the ‘’Ekstra Tuah Challenge’’online game on http://raikanrezeki.lbs.com.my, dance to the ‘’Raya Ekstra TikTok Challenge’’ and ‘’Rezeki Ekstra Raya Giveaway Contest’’ and walk home with premium OGAWA products namely, the Smart Reluxe massage chair (worth RM10,999.00), the My Sofa Luxe massage chair (worth RM8,999.00), air purifiers, foot massagers, worth more than RM50,000.00*.(T&C apply)

The ‘Rezeki Ekstra Dikongsi Kembali’ campaign duration is from 1st April 2023 to 31st May 2023. To find out more information on how you too can make the most of your Hari Raya with owning a dream home at LBS, log on to www.lbs.com.my or call 1700 81 8998.