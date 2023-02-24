LCC, immigration to ensure revived Labuan transhipment industry runs smoothly

LABUAN: The Labuan Chamber of Commerce (LCC) and the Immigration Department will work closely to ensure the just-revived transhipment activities in Labuan run smoothly.

LCC chairman Daniel Doughty said a meeting was held with the Labuan Immigration Department officials on Feb 23 to highlight the need for the authority’s involvement in transhipment operations.

“It was a fruitful meeting with the Immigration officials today on the transhipment activities which are now running,” he said.

He said the Immigration Department’s commitment to ensure the smooth running of transhipments was needed as the first vessel from the Southern Philippines island of Tawi-Tawi has been en route to Labuan since Feb 21.

“The department has expressed its readiness to facilitate and ensure a smooth operation of the transhipment activities in Labuan.

“During the meeting, LCC emphasised the importance of industrialising and reorganising the Labuan’s old trade that was formerly known as barter trade, stating that it will be essential for the growth and sustainability of the transhipment industry in Labuan.

“LCC also agrees with the suggestion of the immigration officials for LCC to be the secretariat if the Labuan were to establish a transhipment intergovernmental agencies committee, which would be a crucial step towards boosting the transhipment industry in this island,” he added.

As of today, LCC has facilitated three local companies which have been granted licences to undertake transhipment activity. -Bernama