LCS issue not ignored by govt: PM

BERA: The government has taken the appropriate actions on the procurement of the littoral combat ship (LCS) issue and did not ignore the matter.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the agencies responsible had also conducted investigations, in fact, the parties involved in misappropriation had been charged in court.

“Actions have been taken on the LCS issue, the Defence Minister (Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein) had also made statements and explained the matter several times.

“Those who were accused to be involved in misappropriation and so on had been investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and some people had also been brought to court so the matter is ongoing and we did not ignore it,” he told reporters after officiating Anak Muda Gegor Bera Carnival at Dewan Konvensyen Bera here today.

He was replying to a statement of Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who was reported as demanding the prime minister for an apology to the armed forces over the procurement issue.

Ismail Sabri said whether it was deliberate or not, Anwar appeared to be unaware of what had happened because the explanation on the issue had already been given before.

Meanwhile, when asked about the opposition's call for all candidates in the 15th general election (GE15), including those from Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), to declare their assets, he said the action was done voluntarily by anyone who wanted to do so.

The Prime Minister said there is no need to do so because it is not provided for in any act, unless the individuals were appointed as ministers and deputy ministers who are then required to declare their assets.

“Members of Parliament do not need to declare assets because they can do business, but ministers and deputy ministers must declare and indeed we do so.

“However, anyone who volunteers to declare property like Rafizi (PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli) could do so. For me, things that are necessary and required by the act must be adhered to.

“But what is not in any act (then) there is no need. It is more of creating it as an election issue as those who did not declare, are deemed to have something to hide,” he said.-Bernama