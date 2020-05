KUALA LUMPUR: The closure of the entry lane to Jalan Kuala Selangor from Damansara Puchong Expressway (LDP) will be extended starting tomorrow until May 31.

MMC-GAMUDA in a statement today said the closure will begin from 10 pm to 6 am due to road construction, drainage and other related works.

The closure involved road users from LDP, Persiaran Jati and Kepong heading towards Sungai Buloh.

“Users are advised to obey traffic signages and flag bearer on duty,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the lane closure alongside Persiaran Jati, Duta -Ulu Kelang 2 Expressway (DUKE 2) and Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) at Jalan Kuala Selangor will also be extended during the period.

The closure involve users from LDP heading towards Sungai Buloh and Persiaran Perdana, from Sungai Buloh towards Persiaran Jati and DUKE2, MRR2 and Persimpangan Manjalara users towards Sungai Buloh.

“Meanwhile, due to the closures at DUKE2 and MRR2 , road users who wish to go to Kepong must use Jalan Kuala Selangor,” said the statement. -Bernama