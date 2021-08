KUALA LUMPUR: Several political leaders turned up at the residence of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix) here yesterday night, believed to attend a meeting on the latest political developments in the country.

Journalists had gathered outside the guardhouse leading to his residence in Bukit Damansara as early as 7pm, following Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s announcement at a press conference today that Umno was withdrawing support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and Muhyiddin, who is also the Pagoh Member of Parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man were seen going to his residence.

Vehicles carrying MIC president Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran and Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee were also seen entering the place.

Also seen going there were Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who is Bersatu and PN secretary-general, and Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, who is also Bersatu Women’s wing chief.

Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun was also seen heading to the prime minister’s residence. -Bernama