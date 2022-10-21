Leaders greedy for power and wealth, destructive for nation: Selangor Sultan

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) today reminded that leaders who only sought power and worldly wealth would be destructive and traitors to the people and country.

Through a Selangor Royal Office Facebook post , Sultan Sharafuddin also stated that treacherous, cheating and power abusing leaders out to amass wealth for themselves would only be hated by the ‘rakyat’ and condemned by Allah SWT as their misdeeds could destroy the country.

“Indeed, leaders who do not uphold integrity, honesty and trust would result in themselves being mired in hypocrisy and immorality such as corruption, power abuse, breach of trust and slander which could destroy the community and country,” said His Royal Highness.

The Selangor Sultan said leaders who had integrity, honesty and trustworthiness would not only change the landscape and ecosystem of community living, but would also drive the nation towards achieving the goal of being sustainable, stable and respectable.

Sultan Sharafuddin said Prophet Muhammad SAW had exemplified himself as an iconic servant of Allah with a high level of integrity until he was called al-Amin or the trusted one among the Muslim community of that time.

Therefore, His Royal Highness said that integrity based on Islamic values and centred on a strong faith, Islamic canonical law and good character were the best solutions to the ills and crisis in oneself, organisations and the country today.

Sultan Sharafuddin also called on the leaders to come to the realisation not to abuse the trust given to them, saying that honesty and trustworthiness should be part of their identity.

“They should not only show courtesy but also good character, honesty and sincerity and that they could be trusted by the people, thus also earning respect from other countries in the world,” the Sultan added.-Bernama