KUALA LUMPUR: The audience granted to leaders of political parties by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ended at about 4 pm today.

Among those present were PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Also summoned to an audience with His Majesty, which began at 2 pm, were party presidents Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PKR), Mohamad Sabu (Amanah) and Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan) while all the presidents of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties attended virtually.

It is understood that the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, who is also the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, was also present at Istana Negara.

Anwar, who spoke to reporters after his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, said His Majesty advised all political parties to unite and work together in facing the Covid-19 pandemic and strive to revive the country’s economy.

The Port Dickson MP said Sultan Nazrin, meanwhile, emphasised a new political consensus that is more secure and peaceful for the people.

“So, we must refocus towards development. This is not just an issue on the appointment of a new Prime Minister and a new Deputy Prime Minister.

“All political parties gave their views but there is a consensus to put a stop to old politics that is tiresome and boring...,” he said, accompanied by Lim and Mohamad.

Over 50 national and international media personnel had camped outside Istana Negara’s Gate 2 to cover the event following the latest political developments in the country that led to the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

Yesterday, Al-Sultan Abdullah accepted Muhyiddin’s resignation as prime minister and that of the entire Cabinet.

His Majesty also consented to appoint Muhyiddin to serve as a caretaker prime minister pending the appointment of a new prime minister. — Bernama