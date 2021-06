KUALA LUMPUR: National and state leaders today welcomed the views expressed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible to help revive the country’s economy following the Covid-19 pandemic.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the government intended to hold the Parliament session at an appropriate time so that the democratic process would continue to be nurtured.

“In the context of the Parliament sitting, the Prime Minister, who also heads the National Security Council (MKN), stated a few days ago that the Parliament will reconvene.

“He never said the Parliament will not reconvene. However, as the head of MKN, he acted in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, standing orders of Parliament and according to the suitable time (to reconvene),” he said at a news conference after visiting the Batu Kawan Industrial Park Vaccination Cluster here, today.

Meanwhile, several state leaders expressed their readiness to convene their State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sittings as soon as possible.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, in a statement, said a discussion was held with the State Assembly Speaker to start implementing the King’s order.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohamad said the state government was ready to hold the DUN sitting immediately as stipulated in the Johor State Constitution.

“The Proclamation of Emergency will end in August. In this regard, the Johor government will identify the most suitable date so that the Johor DUN can convene its sitting immediately,” he said in a statement today.

In the meantime, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government would seek the King’s approval for the state DUN sitting to reconvene through the Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri.

He added that the state government and DUN would seek advice from the Penang Health Department and MKN to contain Covid-19 infection during the sitting.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the King’s stand proved that His Majesty, as the supreme head of the country, had placed the parliamentary democracy system at the highest level, thus prioritising the principle of upholding the Constitution.

As such, Bung Moktar, who is also the Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, urged all Members of Parliament, regardless of whether they are from the government or opposition, to take this opportunity to reconvene.

“Let’s debate in a serious and objective manner to find the way out from the economic and health crises that we are currently facing,” he said in a statement.

The Malay Rulers convened for a special meeting at Istana Negara yesterday. Present were Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar of Johor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Almarhum Sultan Badlishah of Kedah, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin of Terengganu and Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail were also in attendance. — Bernama