‘Leadership not gender-specific’

PETALING JAYA: Gender should not determine an individual’s leadership abilities, said women’s rights activists.

All Women’s Action Society (Awam) information and communications officer Jernell Tan said leadership can be learned and practised by anyone and is thus not gender-specific.

In response to comments by the daughter of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Datuk Nurulhidayah, who said women were not born to be leaders like men, Tan said: “She misinterpreted an important fact. She also failed to recognise that ‘men as leaders’ is just as much a gender role (stereotype) as ‘women as housewives’. Gender roles are socially constructed, and thus can evolve over time and are not biological in nature and rigidly contingent on sex like ovaries and testes,” she told theSun.

“With just a mere few words that essentialise leadership and gender, Nurulhidayah has unknowingly perpetuated a systematic discrimination against women.

“Such effects would be unacceptably amplified, as she is an influential public figure from a prominent political family whose opinions would carry (weight) among communities with which she engages,” Tan said.

“Rights are inalienable and indivisible by nature. When rights are partially fulfilled or only granted under limited conditions, they are still violated. How are women’s basic rights to free choice of employment and standard of living, health and well-being guaranteed when leadership opportunities are limited? This is baffling.”

Meanwhile, social activists Dr Siinthujaa Supramaniam and Dr Dayanandan Dinakaran shared the opinion that a person’s ability to lead should be judged on their qualities, performance and skills instead of gender, race or creed.

The duo, who are affiliated with the Students Not Brides group, a faceless entity of concerned Malaysians, believe that because of this mindset, women are discriminated against in many areas.

“There are still parents who stop their daughters from schooling and seeking higher education because they believe it is a waste to educate their daughters. Women are still forced into child marriages because their parents fail to recognise their daughters’ potential,” Siinthujaa said.

“We work and fight for our children daily because so many parents today still believe that it is not worth educating their own daughter. Their decision to stop them from schooling and seeking higher education shatters their dreams and further spreads this broken mindset.”

Dayanandan added that women are not just mothers and sisters but also doctors who heal, educators who teach and frontliners who put their lives on the line for the country.

“Diah Permata Megawati Setiawati Sukarnoputri was Indonesia’s first woman president. She led an entire country. If she could do it, then why are we holding back our own women?

“They are the key to resuscitating our economy for the improvement of our nation. We must also push for greater change in this world. We have progressed more than the last generation and I believe that the future generation will progress further than us as we continue to advance,” said Dayanandan.