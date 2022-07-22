Learn lesson from Sri Lanka

TAN Sri Ramon Navaratnam’s well-reasoned argument that ”what happened to the South Asian nation can happen in any country where corruption is rife” (“Sri Lanka lesson” in theSun, July 18) should be closely heeded by all stakeholders concerned, especially our politicians and the government.

Malaysia should view the critical situation in Sri Lanka, with its people suffering from serious shortages of food, fuel and other essentials, as a serious lesson rather than just news. It is about ensuring that corruption is nipped and not allowed to run rampant.

The Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index monitors public sector corruption in 180 countries, with scores ranging between 0 (highly corrupt) and 100 (very clean), while scores below 50 are seen to be failing scores. For 2021, Malaysia struggled to achieve even a passing score. It is pertinent to compare our neighbour Singapore (with a score of 85, ranked 4th) with Malaysia (48, ranked 62nd).

For organisations, corruption can be costly as it negatively affects their growth, productivity, investment patterns and efficiency.

Corruption presents significant risks to businesses and staff morale.

For the wider economic system and society, corruption distorts competition with other companies that come from a level playing field.

Nationally, corruption hinders social and economic growth and discourages foreign investors. Corruption undermines the rule of law and erodes citizens’ confidence in public and state institutions. It also undermines social trust, harmony and the democratic process.

Hence, it is not surprising that experts likened corruption to cancer as it has

a corrosive impact on organisations, society and the nation.

Urgent structural and public policy reforms must include adopting international standards of integrity in government operations and reporting for transparency and good governance.

Sze Loong Ngeow

Kajang