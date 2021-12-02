Lee Chong Wei receives honorary doctorate from USM

ARAU: National badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei(pix) was awarded an honorary doctorate in sports science in conjunction with the 58th Convocation of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) here today.

USM Chancellor Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail conferred the doctorate on Lee at the Green Room in Istana Arau here.

USM Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan said Lee was awarded the honorary degree for bringing glory to the country as a three-time Olympic silver medallist and his stature as a national sports icon.

“Besides him (Lee), four other individuals received their awards today, Dr David Lacey received the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science, as a captain of industry who has contributed significantly towards the country's economic development through his expertise in science.

“Former USM academic Prof Emeritus Dr Zhari Ismail received the title of Professor Emeritus, while the former first female USM Vice Chancellor, Datuk Dr Asma Ismail, received the title of Professor Emerita,“ he told reporters after the ceremony here today.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin also conferred the Chancellor's Gold Medal (Best Student in All Fields) to Khaw Teng Kang from the School of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, who achieved a Culmulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.97.

Meanwhile, Lee said he was deeply honoured by the recognition and would always be open to working with USM in advancing the field of sports science.

“This is the first time I have received an award like this and I will see how I can use my experience in this sport to help the university (USM) in the future,” he said.

Lee also advised all national shuttlers to prepare themselves not only physically but also to improve their mental endurance as the current challenges they would face are more intense.

The second to 10th sessions of the USM Convocation will take place at Dewan Tuanku Syed Putra (DTSP), USM in Penang on Dec 13 to 21. A total of 5,964 graduates will receive their degrees, with 1,899 receiving their postgraduate degrees (PhD and Masters), bachelor's degrees (4,031) and Diploma in Nursing (34).-Bernama