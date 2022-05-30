Lee: Fighting corruption is everyone’s responsibility

PETALING JAYA: As long there is a willing giver and a willing taker, there will be corrupt practices, says Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye(pix).

However, steps can be taken to minimize the prevalence through concerted action, including stringent enforcement of existing laws and through public education, he said.

Lee, who is a member of the Institute of Integrity Malaysia, was referring to Malaysia’s recent position in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Transparency International.

“Malaysia’s position has dropped from 57 last year to 62 out of 180 countries this year. The smaller the number in the ranking, the less corrupt a country is perceived to be.

“It is indeed a matter of grave concern that we are now lower down the rung.

“The question now is: do we have to wait to act after the CPI report or should we have acted sooner?” Lee said in a statement today.

He pointed out that the war against corruption cannot be won overnight and it needs painstaking effort, commitment, political will, and a propensity to stay the course despite the temptations.

“It has to be a two-pronged assault. One, to bring to book all who have been suspected of having actively solicited and received monies or gifts in exchange for favours done.

“Two, to educate people on the need to be ethical, preserve the integrity and other attributes that abhor corruption,“ he added.

He also added that The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) must be complimented for its swift action in cases where evidence was available of corrupt practices in the private and public sectors.

“It (MACC) has succeeded in securing convictions in a number of high-profile cases. Of course, more needs to be done,“ he said.