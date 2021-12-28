Lee: SCBuild directors’ rejection of new candidates unlawful

PETALING JAYA: The 10 current directors of SC Estate Builder Bhd (SCBuild) unlawfully rejected the nomination by two members of SCBuild for eight persons to stand as candidates for election to the office of director at the forthcoming AGM on Friday, said nominated candidate Tan Sri Lee Kim Tiong @ Lee Kim Yew (pix).

Lee, who is Country Heights Holdings Bhd executive chairman, said the constitution of SCBuild makes accommodation for the election of directors at the AGM. In particular, under Clause 127 of the Constitution, any one member of SCBuild may propose a person to be a candidate for election to the office of director of SCBuild at the AGM.

Two members – namely Valuevest Ventures Sdn Bhd and Datuk Eric Tan Chwee Kuang – made written nominations on Dec 17, 2021 for eight candidates to be elected to the office of director. The eight nominated candidates include Lee and Tan.

On Dec 21, 2021, the current directors emailed each of the eight candidates foisting on them five queries relating to their “relationship” with the nominator members, knowledge and description of such alleged “relationship”, knowledge of other candidates, events in detail leading to their nomination and why they consented, as well as how he/she is above to exercise “independent” judgment and act in the best interest of SCBuild. The current directors also demanded that each of the nominator members “furnishes proof” of its/his shareholdings in SCBuild.

On the same day, Yoong & Partners replied on behalf of the nominator members. Simply put, the nominator members had nominated the candidates to be “directors” and not as “independent directors”, as the current directors tried to paint it to be. As such, the five queries foisted on the eight candidates were irrelevant.

In other words, the nomination papers nominated each candidate to be a “director” and not as an “independent director” (as mischaracterised by the current SCBuild Directors). Assuming that a candidate is elected at the AGM to be such “director” (as he/she is nominated to be), any designation as “independent director” can only be made subject to the necessary procedures which includes a written declaration of independence by such candidate after he/she is elected as director.

On Dec 22, 2021, the current directors replied, unjustifiably claiming that each of the candidates “must also satisfy the requirements that they are qualified for such nomination [as “independent directors]”, and that there was as (according to them) a “refusal in attending to [the current directors’] reasonable queries, by itself [it] is a clear indication that the [candidates] are not independent and are acting in accordance with the wishes of [the Nominator Members]”. Without waiting for any further response from the nominator members, the current directors made the announcement on Dec 22, 2021 to “reject” the nomination of the eight candidates.

On Dec 22, 2021, the nominator members responded through Yoong & Partners to the current directors’ letter. In addition to being addressed to SCBuild, Yoong & Partners’ letter was also addressed individually to the 10 current directors.

In a statement, Lee said both SCBuild and the individual current directors were warned of the consequences of a breach of Clause 127 as well as of Section 340(1)(d) of the Companies Act which could attract criminal liability and if convicted could be punished by a fine of up to RM20,000 each.

Lee said: “What is clear is that the current directors are acting unlawfully in an attempt to block the candidature of the eight nominees put forward by the two nominator members on the wrong or mistaken premise that the nominations were for ‘independent directors’ and the candidates are not so ‘qualified’. In effect, the current directors have accepted the full validity of the nomination papers as lodged by the nominator members but ‘have rejected the nominations’ without lawful basis or cause.

“The current directors have acted wrongfully in failing and/or refusing to circulate to the body of members of SCBuild by Dec 24, 2021 (the last day for so doing, under Clause 127) the nomination papers and related documents such as, necessarily, additional proxy forms.”

“Clearly, these acts by the current directors have deprived the body of members of the right to vote candidates nominated by the nominator members as directors, at the forthcoming AGM. These call into questions the conduct, without lawful basis, of the current directors when there are valid nominations of candidates for election to the office of director.”