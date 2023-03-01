Leeds sign Max Wober from RB Salzburg

LONDON: Leeds announced on Tuesday they have signed Austrian international defender Max Wober (pix) from RB Salzburg for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit.

The 24-year-old, who can operate at centre-back and left-back, is the Premier League club’s first signing in the January transfer window after agreeing a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Wober, who has been capped 13 times, played under Jesse Marsch when the Leeds manager was in charge at Salzburg. Marsch spent two years at the Austrian club until 2021.

Wober will also link up again with USA forward Brenden Aaronson and Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen, who both joined Leeds from Salzburg before the start of the season.

Wober, whose previous clubs include Rapid Vienna, Ajax and Sevilla, made 125 appearances in all competitions for Salzburg, winning the Austrian league and cup double three times in a row.

Leeds are currently 14th in the Premier League table, just two points above the relegation zone but with a game in hand on those sides below them.-AFP