Leeds sign McKennie on loan from Juventus

LONDON: Leeds signed United States midfielder Weston McKennie (pix) on loan from Juventus until the end of the season on Monday.

McKennie moved to the Premier League club for a reported £1 million ($1.2 million) loan fee. The signing is subject to a work permit.

The 24-year-old has made 41 appearances for the USA and started all four of their World Cup matches in Qatar last year.

McKennie is the third USA international to team up with Leeds’ American boss Jesse Marsch after Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson joined the club in the close-season.

McKennie began his career at Schalke, making 91 appearances before becoming the first American to sign for Juventus, initially on loan, in 2020.

He has made 96 appearances in all competitions for Turin club, scoring 13 goals.

McKennie is Leeds’ third January transfer-window signing after the arrivals of Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim and Max Wober from RB Salzburg.

McKennie could make his Leeds debut at Nottingham Forest this weekend. -AFP