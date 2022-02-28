Leeds United sack Bielsa with Marsch expected to replace him

LONDON: Leeds United on Sunday sacked head coach Marcelo Bielsa(pix) in the wake of Saturday's 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham.

The defeat left Leeds just two points above the relegation zone after a run of five defeats from six games and a week which saw them concede 14 goals in three matches (4-2 vs Manchester United, 6-0 against Liverpool and 4-0 against Tottenham).

The decision ends Bielsa's spell of nearly four years in charge at Elland Road, where he has become a hero after leading the club to promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years and steering them to a ninth-place finish last season with some thrilling football, said Xinhua.

However, injuries have bitten Leeds' squad this campaign and only bottom of the table Norwich City have shipped more goals than the 60 conceded in 26 games by Leeds.

Former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch is expected to be named as Bielsa's replacement on Monday.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani said that sacking Bielsa was “the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club”.

He said that thanks to Bielsa the “good times returned to Elland Road”, and that the Argentinian “changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all”.

“However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status.”

“Recent results and performances have not met our expectations. We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season,“ commented Radrizzani. -Bernama