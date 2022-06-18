Leipzig sign Austria midfielder Schlager from Wolfsburg

BERLIN: RB Leipzig signed Austria international Xaver Schlager from Bundesliga rivals VfL Wolfsburg on Friday to boost their options in midfield.

Leipzig, who finished fourth in the league last season and will compete in the Champions League group stage, said the 24-year-old had signed a deal to 2026.

A product of the RB Salzburg youth teams, Schlager, had joined Wolfsburg in 2019, playing in 81 games in all competitions for them.

“The club has ambitious goals and I want to play my part to reach them,“ Schlager said.

The Bundesliga starts on Aug. 5 but German Cup winners Leipzig are already in action a week earlier in the German Super Cup on July 30. -Reuters