Lendlease-TRX City JV buys more land at TRX for mixed project

PETALING JAYA: The joint venture between Lendlease and TRX City Sdn Bhd is expanding its investment in Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) by acquiring an additional 1.2-acre plot of land within the international financial district for a mixed-use development featuring hotel, and residential and retail units.

The two parties recently signed their second joint-venture agreement. The 60:40 partnership between Australia-based Lendlease and TRX’s master developer TRX City Sdn Bhd (TRXC) is already developing the 17-acre lifestyle centrepiece of the district, The Exchange TRX.

The new plot is adjacent to the main pedestrian gateway of TRX, Raintree Plaza, which is linked to the Bukit Bintang shopping belt via a 700-metre pedestrian walkway.

Lendlease Malaysia managing director and head of country Stuart Mendel said the group saw strong potential in Malaysia and is excited to support Kuala Lumpur in achieving new levels of sustainability and liveability.

“Our continued collaboration with TRXC represents a partnership with an organisation that shares our vision and purpose of creating value through places where communities thrive. We are pleased with the progress of The Exchange TRX to date, and this contributed to our decision to acquire an additional plot within the master development,“ Mendel said in a statement.

TRXC CEO Datuk Azmar Talib said the company has started to open its doors to the new headquarters of HSBC Malaysia and Affin Bank this year.

“In addition to other new tenants, we are excited to see the TRX community growing, as we move closer to realising our vision to make TRX, Malaysia’s international financial centre and the city’s new lifestyle hub.

“This agreement with Lendlease lets us start the year on the right foot. Lendlease has the valuable expertise and brand name that can help elevate the broader TRX development to be a vibrant, inclusive world-class destination,” he said.

TRX is a significant public-private project of national importance, bringing together the best practices aligned to economic, social and governance principles.

The first phase of the project opened in 2019 when one of Southeast Asia’s tallest buildings Exchange 106 and the new HQ for Prudential Malaysia started operating.

The value of the entire TRX development is estimated to exceed RM40 billion.