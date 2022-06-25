Let industries determine Flexible Work Arrangements based on business requirements: MEF

KUALA LUMPUR: The Flexible Work Arrangements (FWAs) should not be dictated to businesses, but let industries themselves determine based on requirements of their business, said the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF).

MEF president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said this is because businesses vary from one industry and sector to another, such as manufacturing, banking, tourism and hotels, retail trade, construction, plantation and many others.

He noted that each of the businesses are different and has its unique structures and production needs. Some are locally based, some are international based and governed by rules and regulations.

“Therefore, one must understand this before seeking to change the existing system of work. It should be recognised that not all businesses change and not all processes can change.

“The final decision really depends on the industry and conditions of the particular business,” he said in a statement today.

He said MEF noted that as Malaysia transitioned to the endemic stage from April 1, 2022, many organisations were adopting new working systems.

Organisations that could take into account the work from home (WFH) experience during the pandemic will reap benefits in business productivity and sustainability companies are continuously reimagining new strategies in attracting, retaining, and engaging talent.

In a study conducted by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Malaysia and TalentCorp, 92 per cent of employees stated that they would like to have regular WFH arrangements. FWAs, if implemented well, could improve both employees’ quality of life and productivity.

Meanwhile, Syed Hussain said among the challenges in implementing FWAs include lack of commitment from the top management, lack of engagement among employees that may lead to lower productivity and higher attrition rate and confidential data or information could be compromised.

Therefore, he hopes that the government would be able to support organisations in adopting and sustaining FWAs by providing clear guidance on the rights and obligations of organisations, for example, guidelines on request, reject and appeal process of FWAs.

Also, offer flexibility and relaxed some regulations that may affect its ability of implementing certain types of FWAs, among others.

Recently, Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said employees in the country who want to work on a flexible basis could apply for FWAs with their respective employers under the amendment to the Employment Act 1955 which will come into force on Sept 1, 2022.

Awang said FWAs application must be made in writing and could cover changes in working hours, working days and also the place of work.

