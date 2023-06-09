Let’s Cuti-Cuti Malaysia with Guardian

GUARDIAN Malaysia (Guardian) yesterday launched a unique smart partnership with Tourism Malaysia – “Cuti-Cuti Malaysia Bersama Guardian”, to promote domestic tourism and create awareness about local travel destinations.

Kicking off from Sept 4 till Oct 1, the month-long campaign will also offer up to RM200,000 worth of prizes to be won in a contest within the campaign itself.

Guardian Malaysia & Brunei commercial director and South-East Asia own brand director Anna Hull said: “We are extremely excited to be working closely with Tourism Malaysia to help promote domestic tourism in Malaysia. As an expatriate myself, who has stayed in Malaysia for several years, I can vouch that Malaysia has some of the best holiday destinations in the world. There is something for everyone in Malaysia.

“And we would like all Malaysians to know that wherever you go in Malaysia, Guardian has your back, in terms of all your health and beauty essentials you require for your holidays.

“We have over 600 stores throughout Malaysia, providing an outstanding variety of pharmaceutical, health, and beauty products so we literally have a store wherever you travel locally. If you need sunblock for your beach vacation, healthy snacks for your children, or any medication for cuts and bruises, we have just the products for you in our stores.”

Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar, who was present at the launch, added: “This timely promotion campaign with Guardian seeks to highlight the unique cultural and natural beauty that Malaysia has to offer and in turn, help boost the local economy that comes with domestic travel. And since our local travellers need to keep healthy and well during their travels, what better way than to team up with Guardian Malaysia which has stores all over Malaysia at every tourist destination.