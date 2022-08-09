LGE trial: Witness claims suffering high blood pressure, palpitations

PETALING JAYA: Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (CZC) senior executive Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli revealed that his doctor had diagnosed him with high blood pressure and heart palpitations, Malaysiakini reports.

The key prosecution witness reportedly said this during intense cross-examination by defence counsel Gobind Singh Deo during today’s corruption trial against former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng(pix) on the RM6.3 billion Penang Undersea Tunnel Project.

Zarul had attempted to get excused from the trial at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court before Judge Azura Alwi.

The defence counsel was cross-examining the 23rd prosecution witness on his reasons for giving RM19 million to businessperson G Gnanaraja.