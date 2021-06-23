LGE: What happened to the 5 million vaccine doses from EU?

PETALING JAYA: The government has been asked to explain what happened to five million doses of Covid-19 vaccines shipped by the European Union (EU) to Malaysia.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the EU has not only made a stunning denial of allegations by the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), Khairy Jamaluddin that EU was hoarding Covid-19 vaccines, but also revealed that the EU had approved the export of more than five million doses of vaccines to help Malaysia accelerate the PICK.

“If the EU did not hoard the vaccines as claimed by Khairy, this gives rise to the important question as to what happened to the five million doses and how they were given and applied to Malaysians,” Lim said in a statement today.

“EU Ambassador to Malaysia Michalis Rokas simply dismissed Khairy’s claims as baseless because the EU had as of June 15, shipped a total of 4.87 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 560,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Malaysia. Rokas added that the exports of the more than five million doses to Malaysia were approved instantly, within two to three days.”