Liek Hou champ at Brazil Badminton Championship

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian para badminton ace Cheah Liek Hou(pix) showed an impressive performance to emerge champion at the Brazil Para International Badminton Championship 2022 on Sunday (early this morning in Malaysia).

Liek Hou won the men’s singles SU5 category (upper limb disability) after beating Frenchman Meril Loquette in straight sets of 21-17, 21-17 in the final in Sao Paulo, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) official website, https: //bwfpara.tournamentsoftware.com.

In competitive action for the first time since emerging champion at the Tokyo Paralympics last September, the 34-year-old sealed his sixth consecutive victory over Loquette in the men’s singles event in several international tournaments.

“Despite winning this tournament, I am not satisfied with my performance after not playing for almost seven months. The wind conditions here were also quite strong and it was difficult to do my best.

“My performance was not very consistent throughout the matches here but I am determined to improve on my shortcomings later when I return to Kuala Lumpur,“ he said in a video shared on the link.-Bernama