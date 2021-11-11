Light at end of tunnel is flickering, says LKS

PETALING JAYA: The “light at the end of the tunnel” in our war against Covid-19, that former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin talked much about, proved to be flickering.

Saying this, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang pointed out that although Malaysia ranks 10th among countries with the highest full Covid-19 inoculation rate, we are among the world’s top 20th country for the most cumulative number of Covid-19 cases and daily new Covid-19 cases.

“Fortuitously, after Muhyiddin spoke in Parliament, daily new Covid-19 cases yesterday surged from previous day of 5,402 cases to 6,243 cases – the highest in two weeks and much higher than the 2,232 daily new Covid-19 cases and four Covid-19 deaths recorded on Jan 11 this year when Muhyiddin declared an emergency purportedly to bring the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia under control,” Lim said in a statement today.

“How can there be light at the end of the tunnel when all forms of physical campaigning is banned in the Malacca general election in the name of Covid-19 pandemic?”

The Iskandar Puteri MP said Malaysians are paying a heavy price in cumulative totals of Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths because of the Sheraton Move in February 2020 as it is clear that Malaysia cannot see light at the end of the tunnel with the pre-Emergency situation on Covid-19 pandemic restored on polling day of the Malacca election on Nov 20.

“When Malacca voters go to poll on Nov 20, Malaysia will have nearly three million cumulative total of Covid-19 cases and over 30,000 Covid-19 deaths, including 6,000 Brought-in-Dead (BID) Covid-19 deaths.

“The voters of Malacca must show their disgust at the abysmal failure of the two backdoor, undemocratic and illegitimate governments after the Sheraton Move conspiracy in Feb. 2020 to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control when they vote on Nov 20,” Lim added.