Lim Kok Wing dies at 75

KUALA LUMPUR: Founder and President of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Tan Sri Lim Kok Wing, died today.

He was 75.

The news of his death was announced by Limkokwing University in a statement.

“With deep sadness, we convey the passing of Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Datuk Sri Paduka Dr Lim Kok Wing, our Founder President.

“A visionary, Tan Sri’s career has been synonymous with creativity, and he assisted in developing innovative education globally, empowering especially the developing world.

“We are humbled by the loving condolences and support extended by so many, and ask for privacy as we mourn a man we are very proud of,” the statement read.

Lim was reported to have been hospitalised last week following a fall at his home.

Meanwhile, Lim’s children, Lim Kok Wing Jr and Datuk Tiffanee Marie Lim in a statement described their father as a great man with a vision that helped place Malaysia on the global education map.

“We thank everyone for their generous outpouring of condolences. We are deeply heartbroken over his passing,” they said.

They also wished to be allowed privacy at this time for them to mourn their late father. — Bernama