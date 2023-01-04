Lim: Special recruitment to address shortage of teachers

GEORGE TOWN: The Education Ministry (MOE) will hold a special recruitment of new teachers in the near future to address the current shortage of teachers nationwide.

Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying (pix) said the ministry is currently short about 4.49 per cent or 19.431 teachers due to mandatory retirement, voluntary retirement, promotion, study leave, unpaid leave, resignation, and death.

“Various efforts and measures are being taken to address the problem, among which the ministry is planning to hold special recruitment for new teachers.

“The recruitment will be announced in one or two months to address the shortage of teachers, especially in Bahasa Melayu, English and Islamic Studies subjects,” she told reporters after opening the Public institutions of Higher Learning (IPTA) Exhibition Series 2 Year 2023 here today.

On the event, Lim, who is also Tanjong MP, said the exhibition aims to provide a platform for secondary school students, especially Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia and Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia school-leavers to learn more about the opportunities provided for them by the government and agencies. -Bernama