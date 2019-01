ALOR STAR: The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019 (Lima ‘19) in March is expected to focus on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and cyberwar elements which are now a priority in the defence sector.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said he was confident that many new companies would be able to showcase their capabilities in these fields.

“Malaysia will also be enhancing its cyber defences and the use of UAVs as our security control at sea is quite wide, from the East coast (in the Peninsular) to Sabah and Sarawak and the waters of the South China Sea, as well as in the waters of the Straits of Malacca, used by more than 100,000 ships each year.

“So this forms of equipment are very important and we will try to negotiate with them (manufacturers) and look at which products are suitable for our use and within our budget,“ he said after visiting the family members of the late fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim in Kuala Kedah near here, today.

In the meantime, he said Lima ‘19, the 15th edition of the event since 1991, would be the best one organised yet, as 100% of the floor space had been booked by industry players from within the country and abroad.

“Usually, two months ahead of the event, only 70% to 80% (of the floor space) is booked, but this time, it has been fully taken up and Turkey’s participation is among the best, because everyone knows that Turkey is currently pioneering a relatively modern defence industry,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said expenses for the Lima exhibition this time were much lower than the previous edition, but it would not affect the delivery as there were no leakages.

In another development, Mohamad said his ministry was ready to send military aircraft to Sudan to bring home stranded Malaysian students, following turbulence in the country.

He said various large-scale aircraft carriers were ready to be flown there if signalled by the Malaysian embassy in Khartoum.

Protestors have reportedly flooded the roads in Khartoum since Dec 19, after the government decided to raise the cost of bread.

The Malaysian Embassy in Sudan has advised all Malaysian students not to take part in any political rallies and keep themselves away from public places such as open fields and marketplaces that could jeopardise their safety. — Bernama