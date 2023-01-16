LIMA’23 expects RM7b to RM8b in contract procurements: Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) expects to achieve an estimated RM7 billion to RM8 billion in procurement and industrial cooperation programme contracts through the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA‘23).

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) said this was because the exhibition was the place where defence industry players gathered and exchanged views.

He hoped that more agreements of understanding could be signed at LIMA‘23 as it was not only an exhibition but also a place for international trade.

“The amount (RM7 billion to RM8 billion) is an estimate, if we were to look at LIMA‘19, MINDEF managed to obtain over RM4 billion.

“The organisation of LIMA‘23 is one that has been long awaited as it has not been held for four years due to the Covid-19 epidemic,” he told a media conference after the launch of LIMA’23 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, here, today.

Mohamad said that would be MINDEF’s goal as other countries in the Asia Pacific region would be scrutinising and evaluating to buy assets and also make procurement.

Apart from that, he said LIMA’23 was a place for industry players to forge defence technology cooperation.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said his ministry would find ways to resolve the issue of the lack of ferry trips to Langkawi to accommodate the expected influx of tourists during the event.

“Based on my experience, LIMA’19 also attracted many domestic tourists. Our challenge now is to resolve the issue of ferry service to Langkawi because it is quite limited.

“We will try to resolve the issue so that it won’t hinder the tourism sector in Langkawi and so that it can give a positive image of our country on the international scene,” he said.

According to Loke, his ministry would also facilitate the application process for taxi and e-hailing permits, if necessary.

Loke also said that LIMA’23 was an important event for Malaysia’s diplomatic ties with other countries, especially from Southeast Asia.

He said this was because the foreign and transport ministers from regional countries would also be invited to attend the exhibition for bilateral discussions.

“Through this exhibition, we will have many bilateral discussions that will have a very big impact on our foreign ties,” he said.

LIMA’23 gives MINDEF and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) the opportunity to view defence assets from other countries, besides meeting defence strategy diplomacy.

Over 50,000 delegates are expected to attend the May 23-27 LIMA’23, which will be participated by over 600 exhibition companies from the local and international defence industry. -Bernama