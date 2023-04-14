Limited reference resources among challenges faced by TCM in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM: Limited referral resources, as well as lack of expertise in Traditional and Complementary Medicine (TCM), are among the main challenges identified as to why the field has not been firmly established in Malaysia.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) said besides this the harmonisation of clinical research methodology with the principles and theories of traditional medicine was also identified as one of the main challenges.

Following this, Dr Zaliha said that with the launch of the books “Framework on Traditional and Complementary Medicine Research in Malaysia” and “Guidelines for Herbal Medicine Research” today, we can increase the quantity and quality of research in the field.

“It is hoped to be able to strengthen the cooperation and collaboration of various parties in line with the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) desire to preserve the field of TCM for the good and benefit of Malaysians.

“In addition, herbal products with strong (scientific) evidence have the potential to be used as treatment options other than conventional medicine and further help address the treatment gap for diseases that are difficult to treat with existing conventional medicine,” she said at the launch of the books at the National Institute of Health (NIH) today.

Dr Zaliha said that approved herbal products have also been accepted by the regulatory authorities not only in Malaysia but also internationally.

She said the TCM framework book provides a comprehensive overview of the current status of medical research in the country which consists of several important points including governance, research domains, issues, and challenges related to implementation, research evaluation and direction as well as current priorities for TCM research in Malaysia.

She said the herbal medicine research guidelines, on the other hand, include research procedures in developing herbal products based on scientific evidence.

“This also includes comprehensive information about data needed in the development of herbal products that include quality, pre-clinical and clinical aspects,” she added. -Bernama