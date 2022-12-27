Lingard slams Man United’s ‘false promises’ ahead of Old Trafford return

NOTTINGHAM Forest midfielder Jesse Lingard said he was given “false promises” about playing time during his final year at Manchester United and is still in the dark over why he was used so sparingly. Lingard, who joined United at the age of seven, had returned to Old Trafford last year after a successful loan spell at West Ham United, where he revived his career with nine goals and five assists in half a season.

Soccer-Broken leg sidelines Scotland keeper Gordon for rest of the season

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon will miss the rest of the season after suffering a double leg break, his club Heart of Midlothian said on Monday. The 39-year-old suffered the injury after colliding with another player during a 2-2 draw with Dundee United on Christmas Eve. He had to be carried off on a stretcher and has undergone surgery.-Reuters