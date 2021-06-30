Link found between unemployment and crime

KUALA LUMPUR: Almost 65% of the 5,518 suspected burglars arrested since the commencement of the movement control order (MCO) in March last year were found to have no permanent employment.

Federal police CID director Comm Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said yesterday that based on information obtained, 3,572 suspects of the total number of arrests made between March 18, 2020 and last Sunday, which was 469 days, did not hold steady jobs.

He said for the same period, 16,452 housebreaking cases were recorded.

Abd Jalil said the figure showed a 21.2% decline in cases compared with the 20,875 cases recorded for the same period between 2019 and last year, prior to the MCO.

He said the lower number of cases during the MCO was due to the high presence and frequent patrolling by security forces personnel to enforce the MCO at various locations nationwide.

“This had worked as a deterrent and allowed lesser chances for criminal activities.”

However, Abd Jalil said housebreaking cases rose by almost 10% when the conditional movement control order was implemented in stages between May 4 and June 10 last year.

He said during that period, there were 1,167 cases compared to 1,063 for the same period before the MCO.

“With joint efforts by all parties in containing the pandemic, we urge the public to also help in eradicating crime in their respective communities.

“Apart from ensuring their homes are secured and locked even when they are indoors, the public should also be constantly vigilant of the surroundings of their neighbourhood.

“Be watchful of unknown and suspicious individuals who show up at their house, and be quick to contact the police.”

Abd Jalil said police will continue to step up patrols and surveillance.

He urged the public to channel information to the police in efforts to keep crime rates down.