Little Napoleon culture insignificant to have impact on public service delivery: Cuepacs

SEREMBAN: The little Napoleon culture in the public sector is not too significant to have an impact on public service delivery, according to the Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs).

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat (pix) said this was because over time, the public administration system has seen improvement and achieved good governance through the implementation of transformation policies by the government as a whole.

“In general every civil servant is subject to the General Orders where its implementation is given in detail through circulars and is improved over time so that the quality of service would always meet the needs of stakeholders, especially the public.

“But of course, when this involves a large organisation such as the public service, there is bound to be a few civil servants who will fall out of line and misuse the little power that they have,“ he said after attending the state-level Bulan Wakaf programme which was launched by Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Aziz Sheikh Ab Kadir, here today.

However, Adnan said this does not reflect the overall image of the public service because in most cases they were mere perception following previous incidents which have made it seem this is still widely happening, including through social media.

As such, he said heads of of the respective agencies and departments must be stern and make it clear to their subordinate officers to show respect in the workplace and abide by all work processes and procedures.

In addition, he said they should not play favourtism because the favoured few would take advantage not to follow the established work procedures.

Adnan added that every department head should also be prepared to receive complaints or hear the views of their subordinate staff so that the acts of the little Napoleons can be curbed. -Bernama