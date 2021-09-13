‘Little tiger’ beats struggles with mother’s love

THE odds were stacked against Jhahsan Nikhil Ravi even before he was born.

His mother, Uma D. Ravi, was diagnosed with hypertension two-and-a-half months before he was due.

Born prematurely on Jan 20, 2010, he had to fight for his life from day one.

But mother and son faced the challenges head on and 11 years later, Jhahsan became the “tiger” that his mother always wanted him to be.

Uma told theSun she was only 26 weeks into her pregnancy when her blood pressure spiked.

She experienced chills and spasms and doctors had to put her on intravenous drips because she was not responding to medication.

They also found that the baby’s heartbeat was irregular. Given that both mother and child were at risk, the doctors persuaded Uma to agree to a premature birth.

“At first, I could not accept it. I had not carried my baby to full term and I resisted,” she said.

But after much persuasion from nurses, she relented.

“As I went into labour, the doctors told me that they could not detect my baby’s heartbeat,” she said.

She was wheeled into the operating theatre for an emergency Caesarian section to deliver her baby.

A few days passed before Uma could see her child, who was placed in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“He was so tiny and he didn’t even look like a child. There was hardly any flesh on him and his ribcage was showing.”

She said the doctor later explained that her child’s lungs had collapsed and he would have trouble breathing and would be prone to infections.

“I was so torn. No one told me this could be part of being a mother. Nothing I had read taught me how to care for a fragile baby.”

But Uma was not one to throw in the towel.

“I told myself that if he made it into this world, he was meant to be. Apart from weak lungs, there was nothing abnormal about him.”

She said the first 18 months were the most difficult. Jhahsan would cry hours into the night.

“He could not keep his milk down and would choke on it sometimes,” she said.

Jhahsan was a little slower than other children when learning to crawl and walk and he only started to speak at two years old but for Uma, that was only a small setback.

She was determined that he would lead a normal life and fortunately, Jhahsan was not one to give up either. She enrolled him in kindergarten and encouraged him to participate in various sports. But the risks remained. If he caught the flu from the children in school, it would deteriorate into a lung infection, then pneumonia.

Rather than take him out of school, Uma surfed the internet and consulted his paediatrician on how best to care for him.

“By three years old, he was swimming and playing with our Rottweiler. At the age of six, he was in an international school.”

By chance, Jhahsan picked up tennis and in 2017, he played his first tournament, competing in the Under-Eight category.

At eight years old, he joined the national circuit organised by the Lawn Tennis Association and progressed to the Under-10 category.

During this time, he successfully weaned off using his two inhalers and steroid tablets through sheer perseverance in sports.

Uma knows that physical exercises will strengthen his lungs to help him lead a normal life.

“I told him: ‘Always be a tiger, you were not born under normal circumstances but you are meant to do something great”.’