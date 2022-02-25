Liu Ying excited to reset her career with Yew Sin

KUALA LUMPUR: After spending more than a decade on court with Chan Peng Soon, professional mixed doubles shuttler, Goh Liu Ying(pix) is now buzzing to get the ball rolling with her new partner, Ong Yew Sin.

Despite forging a partnership with Yew Sin merely a month ago, Liu Ying admitted that she is having a whale of a time in training session with him ahead of their very first task, German Open 2022 in Muelheim An Der Ruhr from March 8 to 13.

This, was then followed by their participation in the oldest badminton tournament in the world, All England Championships 2022 in Birmingham, to be held from March 16-20.

However, the 32-year-old player said that they did not set any target for both outings as they intend to build a strong understanding and performance on the court first.

“No promises, what is important is to build understanding for better performance,” she told Bernama when contacted today.

Liu Ying, who will be flying off to Europe on March 5, said that they need time to click well with one another before they can be among the best duo in the mixed doubles category.

Yew Sin-Liu Ying will kick off their journey in German Open against Scottish pair, Adam Hall-Julie MacPherson before Callum Hemming-Jessica Push of England await the Malaysian duo in the first round of the All England 2022.

Last December, Liu Ying parted ways with Peng Soon, her mixed doubles partner of 13 years and whose best achievement was winning the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Peng Soon then formed a new mixed doubles partnership with Valeree Siow and the pair made their debut at the recent India Open, where they crashed out in the quarter-finals after losing 14-21, 13-21 to second seeds Rodion Alimov-Alina Davletova of Russia.

Although Yew Sin will be playing mixed doubles with Liu Ying, he will continue to partner Teo Ee Yi in men’s doubles.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi won the men’s doubles bronze medal in the 2021 World Championships in Huelva, Spain late last year.-Bernama