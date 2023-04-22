Livelier Aidilfitri 2023, first in three years without special SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims celebrated a livelier 1 Syawal today with mosques and surau nationwide filled with congregants performing Aidilfitri prayers which also marks the first time in three years it is being celebrated without special standard operating procedures (SOP) being enforced.

In KUALA LUMPUR, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah performed Aidilfitri prayers at the Masjid Negara.

The royal couple arrived at the mosque at 8.15 am accompanied by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Last year, Aidilfitri was celebrated in the transition to the endemic phase which saw the SOP being relaxed.

In SELANGOR, the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah joined thousands of congregants in performing the Aidilfitri prayers at 8.13 am at the Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Mosque Bukit Jelutong.

A majority of congregants who attended the prayers wore face masks and brought their own mats as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

In KELANTAN, the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V, accompanied by the Crown Prince of Kelantan, Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, joined thousands of congregants to perform the Aidilfitri prayers at 9.10 am at Al-Ismaili Mosque in Bandar Baru Pasir Pekan, Tumpat.

Also participating in the prayers was Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

In PERLIS, the Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail performed Aidilfitri prayers at Dataran Istiadat Istana Arau. He was accompanied by Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli to perform the prayers led by Perlis Grand Imam Ahmad Sirajuddin Abdul Satar.

In TERENGGANU, the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, and Sultanah of Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah joined congregants performed Aidilfitri prayers at Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque in Ladang, Kuala Terengganu.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, state leaders, and more than 3,000 congregants also joined the prayers, led by Terengganu Mufti Dr Mohamad Sabri Haron.

In KEDAH, the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and Sultanah of Kedah Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff performed Aidilfitri prayers at Zahir Mosque, Alor Setar. The royal couple was accompanied by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

More than 2,000 congregants performed the Aidilfitri prayers which started at 9 am and was led by the Grand Imam of Zahir Mosque Sheikh Mohd Naim Ahmad.

In SABAH, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor performed Aidilfitri prayers with more than 500 others at the Hajiji Noor Mosque, Serusup Tuaran at 7.15 am.

Speaking to reporters after performing the prayer, Hajiji called on Muslims in Sabah to celebrate Aidilfitri in the spirit of simplicity.

Meanwhile, Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni are scheduled to hold an open house at Istana Sri Kinabalu tomorrow, while the Sabah government will hold an open house on April 30 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

In SARAWAK, Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg performed Aidilfitri prayers at Jamek Mosque, Petra Jaya.

Abdul Taib is holding an Aidilfitri 2023 open house today in Astana Negeri Sarawak from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Abang Johari is also hosting an open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from 10.30 am to 4 pm today.

In PUTRAJAYA, thousands of Muslims started gathering at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque from 8 am to perform the Aidilfitri prayers led by Mohd Radhi Abdul Ghani.

In his Aidilfitri sermon, Mohd Radhi, among other things, reminded Muslims to continue to give devotion and respect to their parents who sacrificed a lot.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, accompanied by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, arrived at about 8.30 am at Tuanku Munawir Royal Mosque, Kuala Pilah to perform Aidilfitri prayers with 1,500 congregants.

After performing the prayers, led by Abdul Rahman Ibrahim, Tuanku Muhriz met with the congregants before leaving for Istana Besar Seri Menanti to attend the People’s Banquet.

Aminuddin, when met by reporters, urged the public to be extra careful during the festive season and also invited them to the state government open house scheduled to take place at the Seremban City Council Hall on May 7.

In LABUAN, Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman performed Aidilfitri prayers with more than 500 congregants including local community leaders at the Kampung Patau-Patau II Mosque at 7.30 am.

In PAHANG, the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah performed Aidilfitri prayers, led by Mohd Faizal Abdul Manaf, at Sultan Ahmad Shah Mosque, Pekan.

After the prayers, Tengku Hassanal attended a brief tahlil ceremony at the Pekan Royal Mausoleum, which is located next to the mosque, accompanied by Pahang administration led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Tengku Hassanal is also scheduled to go to the Menteri Besar’s open house at the Kuantan City Complex (MBK), this afternoon.

In PERAK, the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah performed Aidilfitri prayers at the Ubudiah Mosque, Kuala Kangsar at 8.45 am, accompanied by the Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa and Raja Dihilir of Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

In MELAKA, the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam along with nearly 10,000 residents around the Al Azim Mosque in Bukit Palah performed the Aidilfitri prayers at the mosque at 8.30 am, led by Grand Imam of Al-Azim Mosque, Datuk Mohammad Hashim Al-Hafiz.

In PENANG, more than 5,000 Muslims performed Aidilfitri prayers together with the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak at the Penang State Mosque at 8.30 am.

Tun Ahmad Fuzi is also hosting an open house at his official residence, which will be attended by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, and other state leaders.

In JOHOR, Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim performed Aidilfitri prayers at the Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque, Johor Bahru with more than 1,000 congregants.

Also present were Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar, Tunku Panglima of Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman, and Tunku Putera of Johor Tunku Abu Bakar.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi along with members of the Johor administration and senior government officials also performed the prayers at the mosque.

Onn Hafiz also holding an open house at his official residence in Saujana, Johor Bahru starting at 9 this morning. -Bernama