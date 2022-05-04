Liverpool advance to UEFA Champions League final

ISTANBUL: Liverpool advanced to the UEFA Champions League final with a 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal on Tuesday.

Villarreal drew first blood with an early goal from Boulaye Dia in the third minute at Estadio de la Ceramica in Spain.

The home side doubled the lead through French midfielder Francis Coquelin’s header in the 41st minute, reported Anadolu Agency.

Liverpool narrowed the gap to one as Fabinho made a close-range finish in the 62nd minute. The Reds leveled the match with a header by Luis Diaz in the 67th minute.

Liverpool took the lead on a quick counterattack in the 74th minute as Senegalese star Sadio Mane made a close-range finish with his left foot.

In the 85th minute, the Spanish club were down to 10 men after Etienne Capoue received a red card. The second-leg match ended 3-2 in favour of the English club.

The Reds will face the winner of the Real Madrid versus Manchester City match at Stade de France in Paris in the final on May 28.

Real Madrid will host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the semifinal second-leg match on Wednesday.